Telford technology recycler selected as Mobile Industry Awards finalist

A Telford-based technology recycling company has been shortlisted in the final of the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards.

Matt Giles, Managing Director at Preloved Tech

Preloved Tech has been shortlisted in the Start-up of the Year category in the finals of the Mobile Industry Awards, in partnership with Sky Zero.

Preloved Tech is part of TradologyUK Ltd, a commercial recycling company which specialises in business and education recycling of technology equipment, GDPR compliant data destruction and technology refurbishment and remarketing.

Preloved Tech was formed to provide a fast, easy and reliable service to a growing consumer customer base for recycling mobile devices, tech wearables and gaming equipment.

Celebrating their 20th year in 2022, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry.

From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The awards will take place on 22 September in London.