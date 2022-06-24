Law firm mfg Solicitors raises £2,800 for Shropshire charity

A Shropshire law firm has raised £2,800 for a local charity over the last 12 months.

Roy Munton from Shropshire Mental Health Support, Kirsten Bridgewater, Sally Smith and Stewart Harris

mfg Solicitors, which has offices across Ludlow and Telford both chose to support Shropshire Mental Health Support as its chosen charity and has announced they will continue raising money until 2023.

So far, the big-hearted team have raised the money through a popular Wine and Pimms event, a Christmas hamper raffle, and a sponsored walk from Titterstone Clee in Ludlow for eight miles down the Shropshire Way.

Kirsten Bridgewater, partner and chair of the CSR committee at mfg Solicitors said: “It is fantastic to see so many people getting involved in fundraising events over the past year and there always seems to be something positive going on in our offices.

“Whether it be pushing themselves physically, or dressing up, our staff always want to get involved.

“The partnerships we build with our various charities are very important to us as a business and on a personal level and I am looking forward to seeing what fundraising events will be on the calendar next.

“We are delighted to have raised so much this year and know it will be put to good use by the charity.”