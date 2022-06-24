13.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Advertisement -

Law firm mfg Solicitors raises £2,800 for Shropshire charity

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has raised £2,800 for a local charity over the last 12 months.

Roy Munton from Shropshire Mental Health Support, Kirsten Bridgewater, Sally Smith and Stewart Harris
Roy Munton from Shropshire Mental Health Support, Kirsten Bridgewater, Sally Smith and Stewart Harris

mfg Solicitors, which has offices across Ludlow and Telford both chose to support Shropshire Mental Health Support as its chosen charity and has announced they will continue raising money until 2023.

So far, the big-hearted team have raised the money through a popular Wine and Pimms event, a Christmas hamper raffle, and a sponsored walk from Titterstone Clee in Ludlow for eight miles down the Shropshire Way.

- Advertisement -

Kirsten Bridgewater, partner and chair of the CSR committee at mfg Solicitors said: “It is fantastic to see so many people getting involved in fundraising events over the past year and there always seems to be something positive going on in our offices.

“Whether it be pushing themselves physically, or dressing up, our staff always want to get involved.

“The partnerships we build with our various charities are very important to us as a business and on a personal level and I am looking forward to seeing what fundraising events will be on the calendar next.

“We are delighted to have raised so much this year and know it will be put to good use by the charity.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP