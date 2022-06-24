Businesses urged to get involved with Shrewsbury movement strategy

Businesses in Shrewsbury are being asked to get involved with a new strategy to improve transport and movement around the town.

Shrewsbury town centre

Extensive research is being carried out by expert transport planners and designers, PJA, to inform a new movement strategy on behalf of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

As part of that work, specialists from PJA have been talking to the Big Town Plan Partnership and other key stakeholders about their priorities regarding transport in Shrewsbury.

It’s now the turn of businesses, who are being asked how they currently service their premises in terms of deliveries and maintenance.

James Handley, of the Shrewsbury BID board and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, urged businesses to get involved.

“We are contacting all of our members, and representatives of PJA are contacting as many businesses as possible to make sure everyone has the chance to respond,” he said.

“We are asking some very practical questions about how they currently receive deliveries and dispose of waste, and how that could potentially change in the future.

“This is a vital part of the research going into the new movement and public realm strategy, so we would really appreciate the input from as many people as possible.”

Kevin Lockwood, chairman of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, added: “This is a great opportunity for businesses to get involved in the reshaping and movement strategy for the town centre, and we would strongly recommend them to respond to any of the questions being asked.”

The survey is available at https://forms.office.com/r/cnBTTGKLcp and will be open until 5pm on Friday July 8.

The movement and public realm strategy is expected to be published later this year, when the wider community will be invited to give their feedback.

Thousands of comments about transport and movement were received following the publication of the Big Town Plan Masterplan Vision in January 2021 – with a lot of discussion about traffic, public transport, walking and cycling around Shrewsbury

This current study is taking that feedback into account, as well as carrying out engagement work and research before recommendations are published later this year.

For more information, visit www.shrewsburybigtownplan.org.