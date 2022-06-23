12.6 C
-

Mayor of Shrewsbury officially opens Veincentre

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The Mayor of Shrewsbury officially opened Veincentre, the UK’s largest varicose veins clinic, to the town last week.

Pictured, Mr Rajagopalan, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Veincentre in Shrewsbury with the Mayor of Shrewsbury cutting the ribbon at the opening
Pictured, Mr Rajagopalan, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Veincentre in Shrewsbury with the Mayor of Shrewsbury cutting the ribbon at the opening

Veincentre Shrewsbury is located on Shrewsbury Business park and will offer patients safe, effective, and minimally invasive laser treatment to remove varicose veins and thread veins.

The new clinic has created five jobs in the local area including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.

The latest clinic is part of Veincentre’s ambitious growth strategy to have a portfolio of 27 clinics across the UK by the end of 2022.  To date, Veincentre has 20 clinics located in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton and Glasgow to name just a few.

Mr Rajagopalan, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at Veincentre in Shrewsbury said: “It was great to meet the Mayor of Shrewsbury and we are delighted that she officially opened the clinic.

“We’ve already received a wonderful welcome from the people of Shrewsbury and it’s great that our patients will no longer have long distances to travel before and after treatment. 

“It is not widely known but varicose veins affect 30% of the population in their lifetime. They cause both cosmetic and symptomatic distress to patients and if left untreated can result in venous ulcers and varicose eczema.”  

