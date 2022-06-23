Double award success for Shrewsbury travel agents

Shrewsbury travel agency, Peakes Travel Elite, has two more successes to add to its already long list of accolades.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Peakes Travel Elite has been shortlisted in the National and Regional Categories of the 2022 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards, which are the UK and Ireland’s biggest celebration of travel agents. The winners will be announced in July.

Earlier this month, the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce held their annual business awards, and Peakes was crowned winner of the ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ category.

The award singles out a company that goes the extra mile in looking after the needs of their clients, finding ways to exceed customer expectations, measuring customer satisfaction and acting on feedback, developing customer handling skills, adapting to the challenges of Covid, and based on awards, accolades and customer testimonials.

At the start of 2022 Peakes was also shortlisted as a finalist for Luxury Travel Agency of the Year in the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2022.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said, “Since early 2020 we have seen the town centre flooded more than once, dealt with the travel fall out from Brexit, contended with the never-ending chaos and disruption caused by the pandemic, and the travel unrest following the Russian invasion. It has been far from easy for the travel sector, so to have been rewarded for our hard work means more to us than I think most will realise – it is the silver lining, and we are over the moon!

“Outstanding customer service is core to our mission, and to have it recognised in this way is a very proud moment for Peakes, especially in our 30th year of trading.

“Thank you to our wonderful, loyal customers for helping Peakes to become the business it is today.

“We hope to continue offering our top-level service to holidaymakers for many years to come.”