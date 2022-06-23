12.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Advertisement -

Double award success for Shrewsbury travel agents

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury travel agency, Peakes Travel Elite, has two more successes to add to its already long list of accolades.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite
Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Peakes Travel Elite has been shortlisted in the National and Regional Categories of the 2022 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards, which are the UK and Ireland’s biggest celebration of travel agents. The winners will be announced in July.

Earlier this month, the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce held their annual business awards, and Peakes was crowned winner of the ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ category.

- Advertisement -

The award singles out a company that goes the extra mile in looking after the needs of their clients, finding ways to exceed customer expectations, measuring customer satisfaction and acting on feedback, developing customer handling skills, adapting to the challenges of Covid, and based on awards, accolades and customer testimonials.

At the start of 2022 Peakes was also shortlisted as a finalist for Luxury Travel Agency of the Year in the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2022.

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite, said, “Since early 2020 we have seen the town centre flooded more than once, dealt with the travel fall out from Brexit, contended with the never-ending chaos and disruption caused by the pandemic, and the travel unrest following the Russian invasion. It has been far from easy for the travel sector, so to have been rewarded for our hard work means more to us than I think most will realise – it is the silver lining, and we are over the moon!

“Outstanding customer service is core to our mission, and to have it recognised in this way is a very proud moment for Peakes, especially in our 30th year of trading.

“Thank you to our wonderful, loyal customers for helping Peakes to become the business it is today.

“We hope to continue offering our top-level service to holidaymakers for many years to come.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP