A golden year for Besblock as it celebrates 50th anniversary

Construction firm Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding on its fleet of lorries, is turning gold this year as it celebrates 50 years in business.

Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The Shropshire-based concrete block manufacturer, which is still based on the same site where it manufactured its first block, is planning a year of activity to mark the landmark birthday.

Founded by brothers John and Robin Huxley in June 1972, and now run by John’s son Andrew, Besblock began producing concrete building blocks at Halesfield in Telford, which at the time was a fledgling new town.

The company became a key supply chain partner of the Telford Development Corporation shortly after it was founded. In the decades that followed, Besblock established a wide customer base supplying leading house builders, construction companies, groundworks and builder’s merchants across the country.

The firm’s blocks have gone on to build everything from hospitals to houses, sporting venues to schools. It is now one of the nation’s market leaders in construction with more than 50 employees from the local area.

When John passed away in January 2016, his son Andrew Huxley took the reins and has continued to grow the company while maintaining its independent family ethos.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our 50th year in business this year and feel immensely proud to be doing so right here in Telford where it all began,” he explained.

“This is going to be both an exciting year for us business-wise but also on a personal level. As a second-generation managing director, I feel a deep connection to Besblock and a responsibility to my father and uncle in ensuring Besblock and its workers continue to thrive.

“Our two factories are busier than ever, with two shifts a day producing miles of blocks which we’re transporting to projects all over the UK.”

The firm has created a new special 50th anniversary logo to mark the year, designed by its PR and marketing firm ROUS+.

Andrew, who lives in Shropshire with his wife Annabelle and their daughter, Grace, said Besblock has invested millions of pounds across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield.

Currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries is one of the most efficient in the country thanks to its use of groundbreaking technology from fuel experts SulNOx Group Plc.

Andrew added: “The environmental impact of our business is something we care deeply about and are constantly looking to reduce.

“Since using SulNOx fuel additives through our supplier Eliminox, we have seen significant improvements. Fuel consumption has improved by around 5% and in some cases by as much as 8%. It’s a huge step in helping us reach our target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2025.”

Besblock has also recently significantly lowered its own carbon footprint with its industry leading Star Performer Block now being cured without the need for fossil fuels. Energy is provided by a state of the art energy from waste wood plant which enables the Midlands low grade, construction waste to be reused rather than sent to landfill.

The firm is also involved in an innovative housing development designed to cut harmful carbon emissions by 80%.

Project 80, which is run by Midland Heart Association and was launched in Birmingham earlier this year, will be the first that will meet the new Future Homes Standard – three years ahead of schedule.

Besblock also continues to work with the likes of Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes.

The firm has always been supportive of the local Shropshire sporting community. It currently sponsors Shropshire’s Disabled Cricket Team, Newport Rugby Club and Shifnal Ladies Football Club and last year sponsored The World Tennis Tour when it arrived at The Shrewsbury Club.