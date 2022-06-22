Telford College receives award recognising its apprenticeships team

Telford College has received an award recognising the ‘excellence’ of its apprenticeships team.

Telford College receives its plaque from City & Guilds. Pictured are Tracey Matthews, Donna Evans, Janna Reynolds, and David Moreton, with Janice Collins, City & Guilds EPA Partnership Manager

It has been presented by renowned training organisation City & Guilds, a global leader in skills development and apprenticeship schemes, following an assessment of the college’s performance.

In a letter to the college, central west region business manager Rebecca Villiers-Ginns said the award recognised the college’s ‘high quality and standard of apprenticeship provision’.

“We have analysed our data and due to the high pass rate and number of distinctions at your centre, we are pleased to provide an Excellence in EPA delivery plaque in recognition of your services,” she said.

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s head of employer engagement, said: “It is wonderful for the college’s apprenticeship provision to be recognised in this way.

“It is testament to the commitment of our employers, their apprentices and our staff to deliver apprenticeship programmes to be proud of – especially as we come out of the challenging time over the pandemic.

“We hope this encourages other employers to consider apprenticeship opportunities in their businesses particularly as we approach a key time of year to attract education leavers looking for their first step on the career ladder.”

She added: “Apprenticeships are real jobs – a chance to gain valuable qualifications, alongside real-world work experience.

“They have evolved and expanded significantly in recent years – these days it’s possible to do an apprenticeship in pretty much anything, at any age.”