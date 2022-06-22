Shropshire accountant vying for top spot in national business awards

Carrie Stokes, founder and director of Spotlight Accounting Ltd in Shifnal is a finalist in the Woman Who Achieves Award in the Business Growth category.

Carrie Stokes

In all there were over 200 entries into the 2022 Awards and Carrie is up against four other finalists from across the UK in one of the most fiercely fought categories. Being a finalist in the Business Growth category has come in the year that staff have grown from 1 to 6 in the space of 3 years whilst turnover has grown by 36%, profits by 26% and the client base by 33% in the last year.

Commenting on reaching the finals, Carrie said:

“I am particularly delighted to have been nominated as a finalist following a challenging two years, where other accountants battened down the hatches, during Covid we clearly portrayed that we were open for business. We advised our clients on furlough claims and grant applications as well as providing regular cash flow forecasts as businesses changed.

“We thoroughly embraced the challenges of online working and created Betty the Bot Facebook Chat and shared our expertise beyond existing clients through numerous videos webinars designed to support businesses during the pandemic.

This award is a recognition of how the growth of Spotlight has been a team effort. All the team have been supportive, responsive and promptly disseminated information to our clients so they could make the right decisions at the right time.”

Spotlight Accounting Ltd is a cloud based chartered accountancy practice helping clients from a range of sectors to use technology in the form of automation, apps and software to run their businesses successfully. Lowering costs and increasing efficiency.

The Woman Who Achieves Awards were set up by Sandra Garlick MBE to celebrate the achievements of women in business. The results will be revealed on July 1st at a gala awards lunch at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry. Sandra said”

“I am absolutely blown away this year by the volume and standard of entries received for the Woman Who Achieves Awards, and in particular the Business Growth category. Congratulations to all the Finalists.

As Woman Who gets ready to host its 7th Annual Awards, I find myself thinking about all the amazing and inspirational women in business who simply needed a little encouragement to share their story.”

Carrie is no stranger to awards; she was shortlisted for the Best Rural Professional Services Business in 2019/20 and in 2020 was nominated for the Global Top 50 Women in Accounting List.