Morris Property wins contract to build growth units for businesses in Telford

Contractor Morris Property, has won a £9m contract to build 24 new units at Plot 12, Hortonwood for start-ups, small businesses and larger firms looking to grow in Telford.

Morris Property’s Construction Team, Homes England, Marches LEP and Telford and Wrekin Council Cabinet Member Lee Carter

Work started this week at the prime site in Hortonwood on land acquired through the Telford Land Deal.

The scheme will create around 5,858m² of state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

The Telford Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Under the Deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward sites, de-risk them and provide ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for both residential and employment uses.

The council identified a gap in the local market for small industrial units unfulfilled by the private development market.

It has purchased the Telford site from Homes England and will build and manage the brand-new units through its property investment portfolio

As part of this public service contract, the social value commitment includes time volunteered to local charities, engagement with schools and colleges for career presentations and work placement opportunities as well as a direct apprenticeship role with Morris Property to support the project.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager for Morris Property, said: “We are proud to have already delivered ten commercial builds at this popular industrial park for both Telford & Wrekin Council and private clients.

“As well as creating a high-quality space for businesses to occupy in Telford, we are excited to incorporate enviable green credentials in this build, with electric vehicle charging points and PV solar panels, alongside specialist tree planting and other ecological enhancements.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “We are delighted that Morris Property is starting construction work on this exciting development at Plot 12, Hortonwood.

“These new units will create more new jobs and bring further expertise and skills to the area through the Telford Land Deal.

“The units are attractive bases for businesses from a variety of industry sectors – combining state-of-the-art facilities with eco friendly credentials.

“We look forward to seeing this project taking shape and providing another boost for the borough.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, Chair of the Marches LEP, said: “This is further proof of the ongoing success of our innovative Land Deal in creating new opportunities for growth in Telford. It has played a huge role in creating new jobs and prosperity in the borough.

“I am particularly pleased that the environmental credentials of these new facilities reflect the demands of our own energy strategy for sustainable development in a way which will help us meet our net zero targets.”

David Charmbury, Senior Development Manager at Homes England, said “Homes England is delighted to have worked with partners in securing this important development and it is great that Morris Property is commencing construction on site.

“The delivery of sustainable and energy efficient space for new and growing businesses in the borough is crucial, particularly at this time of economic and environmental challenge.”

Morris Property is part of a fifth-generation family business group which has been building, restoring and leasing property for over 150 years.

Today they manage a portfolio of 212 buildings and, as one of the region’s most active construction businesses, partners with private developers and public sector bodies on major projects through to speculative developments.