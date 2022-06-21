Shropshire-based international company and local cancer charity team up for food festival boost

A Shropshire-based international company and local cancer charity are teaming up to raise funds while people enjoy good food.

Katy Williams of Jesmonite and Helen Knight of Lingen Davies

Jesmonite, which distributes its material to artists and architects around the globe from its Bishop’s Castle base, will support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the upcoming Shropshire Food Festival.

Visitors on Saturday and Sunday (June 25 and 26) will have a chance to visit the Jesmonite stand and practice using the material by making a coaster – and can make a donation towards Lingen Davies to take their creation home.

Many of the coasters will be smiley faces to promote happiness and positive mental health as well as the therapeutic benefits of crafting with Jesmonite.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the charity that supports patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre as they go through treatment. The charity also funds projects in the community to raise cancer awareness, help people understand the signs and symptoms of cancer and encourage people to accept cancer screening invitations.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising at Lingen Davies, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to have Jesmonite on board after meeting the team at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards this month.

“It is a huge boost to Lingen Davies that they are helping us fundraise at the food festival and we are delighted they have chosen us as their charity.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Jesmonite.”

The Lingen Davies team will also be giving out free suncream at the event in The Quarry, Shrewsbury, and asking for donations in buckets as well as raising awareness of what they do.

The Jesmonite team will also sell premade coasters, pots and trinket trays from their stall, with proceeds of sales going to Lingen Davies.

Katy Williams, marketing consultant for Jesmonite, said: “We are so pleased to be able to have a stall at a fantastic Shropshire event and to be able to use the opportunity to support a Shropshire charity.

“Lingen Davies do fantastic work and we are thrilled we can contribute in this small way.

“We hear from a lot of creatives who use Jesmonite about the positive impact crafting has on their mental health so we knew spreading a small smile on coasters could make a big difference to charity.

“We distribute Jesmonite across the globe but our home county is important to us and we are looking forward to introducing food lovers here to our material and what we do.”

Jesmonite, a water-based concrete alternative, is widely used in the creative and architecture businesses and is lauded for its eco-credentials as well as being non-toxic and easy to use.