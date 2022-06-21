Roger Parry & Partners strengthen Oswestry team with new office

Roger Parry & Partners has strengthened its team in Oswestry with an additional prominent office at 21 Leg Street.

The new Roger Parry & Partners office in Oswestry

The estate agency now has premises on Salop Street and Leg Street in Oswestry. In the Leg Street offices, Roger Parry & Partners will extend their estate agency services alongside J J Dell & Co who will continue to operate their own Management and Lettings Business.

Jeremy Dell has run a professional independent family estate agency business in Oswestry since 1982. Richard Corbett, Partner with Roger Parry & Partners, says he is very proud to be taking over this estate agency side of the business from Jeremy. Richard has described Jeremy as one of Oswestry’s finest characters.

Roger Parry & Partners have also welcomed Lucie Bromley to the team. Lucie has taken up the new position of Estate Agent and will run the Leg Street office with Charlotte Roberts. Lucie has joined Roger Parry & Partners from another local estate agent and is a fantastic addition to the team. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Richard Corbett said: “Roger Parry & Partners are pleased to announce the opening of their residential sales office in Oswestry. Expanding the company is very exciting for us, having now got four residential sales offices in Oswestry, Welshpool, Llanidloes and Shrewsbury.

“We look forward to the continued support of our local market town. Celebrating over 40 years of Roger Parry & Partners, situated in a prime location on Leg street, and offering all aspects within estate agency we are sure we will be able to help those looking to use our residential services locally.”

Commenting on her recent appointment Lucie said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the friendly and innovative team at Roger Parry & Partners in Oswestry as they are one of the most established and trusted teams of chartered surveyors and estate agents in mid Wales.”