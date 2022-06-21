16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Advertisement -

Help at hand for companies to develop international markets

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Companies across the Marches are being urged to take advantage of a fund to help them develop their international markets.

Paul Kalinauckas
Paul Kalinauckas

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has launched its new Internationalisation Fund for eligible businesses in England.

Match-funded grants of between £1,000 and £9,000 will be available to help support companies which want to develop and expand their international operations.

- Advertisement -

To secure a grant, companies will need to fund a proportion of the costs themselves. This will be either 40 or 50 per cent of the total cost.

The funding can be used to help meet the cost of:

– Market research
– Intellectual property advice
– Translation services
– International social media/SEO
– Trade fairs (where no TAP funding is available)
– Independent market visits
– Consultancy and other international commercial services

Marches LEP Access to Finance champion Paul Kalinauckas urged businesses across the region to make use of the fund.

“This funding can offer real help to businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to develop their global footprint. If any company is thinking of developing or expanding their international operations, this fund can be a huge help.”

To qualify for funding, the business must be based in England, be a small or medium sized enterprise (SME) with up to 250 employees, have an annual turnover of less than €50 million or annual balance sheet of no more than €43 million and no more than 25% of the business should be owned by an enterprise which is not a SME.

The fund is supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

For more information and to start an application visit https://www.great.gov.uk/campaigns/internationalisation-fund-for-english-businesses/

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP