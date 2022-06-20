Shropshire law firm team to take on Welsh Three Peaks Challenge

Members of an intrepid team of adventurers from a Shropshire law firm are limbering up for a gruelling charity fundraiser – taking on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge.

Sophie Burgoyne and Jordan Sadler, of Lanyon Bowdler, getting in some practice on Cadair Idris

Lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and in North Wales, will start at 4am on Saturday, July 16, and by the time the challenge is complete, hopefully less than 24 hours later, the team will have covered a total walking distance of 27.4km and ascended a total of 2,334 metres.

The three climbs take in Pen y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon, and the hikers are taking part to raise funds for two charities – ELY Memorial Fund and Crest.

Edward Nutting, who leads Lanyon Bowdler’s North Wales office, said: “It’s a daunting prospect and some of the team are starting to wonder about what possessed them to volunteer, but they are also excited about the challenge and looking forward to raising as much money as possible for our two chosen charities.

“The Welsh Three Peaks Challenge is an amazing experience among some of the most picturesque scenery that can be imagined and we will get the added bonus of witnessing what should be a fantastic sunrise, weather permitting, at the summit of our first climb, Pen y Fan.

“The two charities we are supporting are very special to us and we hope people will get behind our team by donating much-needed funds to both of these extremely worthy causes.

“Each year we fundraise for two charities, as we have offices in Herefordshire, Shropshire and North Wales, it means we like to consider local charities close to our locations.”

ELY Memorial Fund was set up in memory of Emma Louise Young who tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision when aged just 23.

The fund was set up 11 years ago with the aim of helping to relieve the hardship for families within Herefordshire who have lost a son or daughter aged between 17 and 25 in this way.

Crest is based in North Wales and was set up to establish a community co-operative, helping disabled and unemployed people increase their skills and gain employment – either within the co-operative or to move on to sustainable employment within the community.

Edward added: “We would be delighted if people would consider donating to one, or both, of the charities by supporting our team next month. Two fundraising pages have been set up at https://bit.ly/ELYCharity and https://bit.ly/CrestCharity.”