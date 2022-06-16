18.1 C
Enreach UK shortlisted in The Channel Champions Awards 2022

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Enreach UK has been shortlisted for six awards in the Channel Champions Awards for 2022, marking a second year of successful entries for the business communications specialist.

The six award categories Enreach has been shortlisted for include:

– Best Reseller Sales and Account Management Team
– Best Reseller Marketing Team
– Best Reseller Technical Support and Engineering Team
– Best Reseller Sales Support Team
– Best Reseller Billing and Finance Team
– Best Reseller People and Culture Team

In 2021, Enreach previously picked up the awards for Best Reseller Marketing Team and Best Reseller Sales Support Team. Enreach were also highly commended for the Billing and Finance and People and Culture categories, so are hoping to repeat and expand on the success from the 2022 awards ceremony.

The Channel Champions Awards received over 120 submissions across all categories. This year’s awards saw a 20% increase in all entries compared to the previous year, demonstrating a strong return to business and resilience post-pandemic. With tougher competition and higher entry rates, Enreach’s sixfold shortlisting indicates a high level of quality business performance across the board.

Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Enreach UK, spoke of the shortlisting: “Being shortlisted for six award categories shows the excellence of the entire Enreach team. Our strengths in customer experience, marketing, technical support, culture and more have been recognised with the shortlisting for the Channel Champions.

“Competition is very strong this year, but regardless of whether we win or not, I’m still very proud of everything the Enreach teams have worked to achieve this year. I’d also like to extend my congratulations to all other nominees and wish them the best of luck in the awards.”

The Channel Champions Awards will take place on the 7th July 2022 with all winners announced then.

