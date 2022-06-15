Shropshire natural skincare company launches new service

A Ludlow-based natural skincare company has launched a new subscription service to help its busy customers manage their shopping for its range of eco-friendly products.

Founders Eve & Suzanne Carnall

The Green Woman has set up a ‘Subscribe and Save’ service for its natural skin and bodycare products including a 10% discount.

The new service has been launched in conjunction with the company’s new website.

The company, set up by sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall, has already won several awards for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare alternatives including the Fit Pit natural deodorants, Green Cream natural moisturisers and White & Green mineral toothpaste which are all handmade in Shropshire.

The subscription service will give customers a regular three month supply of their favourite products with a 10 per cent discount. It can be paused at any time with no minimum term or cancellation period.

Suzanne Carnall said that the company recognised that many of its customers led busy lives and so shopping for bodycare products needed to be as convenient as possible.

“This is a way in which we can support our customers by making sure that they don’t have to order a fresh batch of their favourite products every time – we take care of it for them. And the 10% discount is a real bonus on top of that,” she said.

The Green Woman was set up by the sisters in 2013 after Eve, who has a chemistry degree and Masters in Environmental Decision Making, decided to make her own natural toiletries. She gave some to her sister Suzanne as a present.

Suzanne found the natural deodorant was incredibly effective and abandoned her corporate career to help her sister launch the business making and selling their Fit Pit deodorant from home.

“The business has grown significantly over the last nine years and we now have a wonderful Makery in Ludlow, but everything is still handmade. We have a large range of natural skin and bodycare products now, all of which are still organic, natural, plastic free and suitable for vegans.”

She added that the company was passionate about running the business in a way that would have a positive impact on the environment and its staff were all involved in delivering its permaculture principles aimed at global sustainability. The company also donates 10 per cent of its profits to environmental projects.