Towler Shaw Roberts promote Martin Zaki to Professional Associate

Regional chartered surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts has promoted Martin Zaki to Professional Associate in the firm.

Partners Ian Roberts, left, and Toby Shaw, right, congratulate Martin Zaki on his promotion to Professional Associate at Towler Shaw Roberts

Martin joined commercial property specialists TSR, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, from property investment company Mountcity in 2015.

He was appointed Head of TSR’s Wolverhampton Agency the following year.

Ian Roberts, a partner at TSR, said: “Martin has done a fantastic job in steering the department through the very challenging last two years of the Covid pandemic.

“In spite of those challenges, he has developed and grown the department resulting in this very well-deserved promotion.

“Whilst dealing in all types of commercial property, for sales, lettings and acquisitions, Martin was also instrumental in a number of investment deals and achieved the notable accolade of EG’s West Midlands regional winner for investment deals in 2019.”

Martin added: “Since joining Towler Shaw Roberts, it has been enjoyable to grow and develop as part of such a well known and respected firm.

“I feel truly honoured and humbled by the level of trust and faith that has been placed in me and I am so pleased to see the growth we have experienced.

“To be appointed to this position is amazing, but I am so grateful to the team around me who make achieving our goals possible.”