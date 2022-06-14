New Shropshire Estate Agency opens its virtual doors

A new independent estate agent is set to open its virtual doors in Shropshire this June.

Gemma Grantham, Director and Lead Agent

Granthams Estates will operate throughout Shropshire and Powys and will specialise in one-to-one professional consultancy and local expertise.

Director and sole agent, Gemma Grantham, has lived in Shropshire and its surrounding counties for a number of years, and prides herself on how her agency will differ from traditional models.

According to Gemma, Granthams Estates will have no physical branch, and both buyers and vendors will only ever deal with her, offering one-to-one, Director-level involvement at every stage in the process.

With no physical office, there is also no fixed office hours, meaning she will be contactable 7 days a week, via phone, text message or email, depending on what best suits her clients. Grantham’s Estates also promises to only ever have 10 ‘live’ properties at any given time. This will ensure that she is able to dedicate significantly more time and attention to each client and be fully equipped to deal with all of their needs.

Gemma who has always had a passion for property, comments “High Street branches are no longer relevant in today’s market, they just push up the cost to the customer. People search for houses differently than in days gone by – now it’s done from the comfort of their own home using their smart phones or tablet. By not having a physical branch I can be more flexible with appointments and availability and offer a truly tailor-made service to customers. Each home and client is unique and therefore I will offer advice and guidance based on individual needs. I will always be at the end of the phone to deal with queries, worries, or concerns, however big or small.”

A registered member of the leading sales platform Rightmove, and Accredited by the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA) the leading membership body for property agents within the UK, Gemma is fully qualified in the sale of residential property, and will be specialising in exclusive homes in and around Shropshire and Powys.

Highly skilled at staging and styling homes to maximise their potential, Gemma will work with clients to highlighting the unique features that each property possesses and help them maximise their homes value and achieve the buyer interest they deserve. From elegant townhouses to sprawling country estates, professional photography and videography will come as standard.

Anyone that’s ever sold or bought a house knows just how demanding the process can be.

Gemma from Granthams Estates says “My aim is to minimise the hassle in this potentially stressful process. I believe, by offering a personal touch with high levels of support, coupled with great communication, and professional services we can create a truly positive experience with a great outcome for all parties.”

Although the last few years have been turbulent, property sales continue to thrive, and the market is booming. Property is selling faster than ever and house prices are continuing to rise, According to quick house sale experts Ready Steady Sell this growth is predicted to continue well into the next decade and it is likely that over the next 10 years, house prices will rise by at least 5% per annum.