Shropshire co-working centre promotes Pride in Business

A Shropshire co-working centre is leading the way in promoting diversity in the workplace with a special workshop as part of the 2022 Pride month activities in June.

G Sabini-Roberts who will lead the workshop at Hadleigh Works

Hadleigh Works, based in Oswestry’s Memorial Hall, has organised a Pride in Business workshop on June 29 to help local businesses ensure they are delivering inclusivity in their work places.

The workshop, from 1pm to 2.30pm, will include discussion on LGBTQ+ terminology, practical tips on applying inclusive principles to your work, the appropriate language to use, how to approach LGBTQ+ individuals and an introduction to relationship diversity.

It will be led by entrepreneur and trainer G Sabini-Roberts who has been running events and workshops on LGBTQ+ issues since 1996.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said that the business world was changing and it was important for all companies to be aware of the need for diversity and inclusivity if they were to attract talent for the future.

“Companies may have policies and procedures in place but this workshop will help them create a working environment where every member of the team can be truly comfortable,” he said.

He added that the workshop would be particularly useful for human resources managers who wanted to ensure their companies’ policies were fully up to date.

The workshop will include a question and answer session. There will also be a tour of the Hadleigh Works co-working facilities. Tickets cost £25.

Details are also available on the Hadleigh Works website which has full information on the co-working facilities and networking opportunities including the offer of free trial days for businesses interested in using the co-working centre.