17.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 13, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire co-working centre promotes Pride in Business

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire co-working centre is leading the way in promoting diversity in the workplace with a special workshop as part of the 2022 Pride month activities in June.

G Sabini-Roberts who will lead the workshop at Hadleigh Works
G Sabini-Roberts who will lead the workshop at Hadleigh Works

Hadleigh Works, based in Oswestry’s Memorial Hall, has organised a Pride in Business workshop on June 29 to help local businesses ensure they are delivering inclusivity in their work places.

The workshop, from 1pm to 2.30pm, will include discussion  on LGBTQ+ terminology, practical tips on applying inclusive principles to your work, the appropriate language to use, how to approach LGBTQ+ individuals and an introduction to relationship diversity.

- Advertisement -

It will be led by entrepreneur and trainer G Sabini-Roberts who has been running events and workshops on LGBTQ+ issues since 1996.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said that the business world was changing and it was important for all companies to be aware of the need for diversity and inclusivity if they were to attract talent for the future.

“Companies may have policies and procedures in place but this workshop will help them create a working environment where every member of the team can be truly comfortable,” he said.

He added that the workshop would be particularly useful for human resources managers who wanted to ensure their companies’ policies were fully up to date.

The workshop will include a question and answer session. There will also be a tour of the Hadleigh Works co-working facilities. Tickets cost £25.

Details are also available on the Hadleigh Works website which has full information on the co-working facilities and networking opportunities including the offer of free trial days for businesses interested in using the co-working centre.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP