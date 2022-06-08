10.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 9, 2022

Promotion for Hayley at Dyke Yaxley

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire accountant who initially joined a local company on a university placement has now been promoted to an Associate Director role.

Hayley Price with Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Marie Bramwell and Director Mark Griffiths
Hayley Price with Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Marie Bramwell and Director Mark Griffiths

Hayley Price spent a year at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury as part of her studies at the University of Wolverhampton, before returning as an Accounts Clerk following the completion of her degree.

She currently works as a Client Manager in the firm’s agricultural department alongside Director Mark Griffiths and she has been with Dyke Yaxley for over ten years. During this time, Hayley has trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant and then as a Chartered Tax Adviser.

- Advertisement -

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been named as an Associate Director and I couldn’t be prouder of the recognition I’ve received,” said Hayley.

“Dyke Yaxley is a great company to work for and I thoroughly enjoy my work meeting up with clients – I particularly enjoy the sense of accomplishment I feel knowing I’ve been able to help them with their accounts and tax compliance.

“I manage a portfolio of sole traders, partnerships and limited companies, and I’m committed to delivering the very highest level of support to every client.

“To have been promoted to my new senior position is a great honour, and I’m pleased that my work has led to such a great opportunity.”

Dyke Yaxley Managing Director Marie Bramwell said: “Our company ethos has always been to encourage our team members to continuously develop their skills and Hayley is an excellent example of someone who has worked hard and shown great dedication.

“Thanks to her experience and wide-ranging knowledge, she plays a key role in our team, and we’re looking forward to the contribution she will make to our future plans and strategies moving forward.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP