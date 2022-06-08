Marketing and fulfilment specialist moves to substantial Oswestry industrial property

A substantial Oswestry industrial property is the new home of a local business which specialises in helping businesses capitalise on online marketplaces.

The new Oswestry home of Elevation Marketplace Services Limited is in the heart of the Mile Oak Industrial Estate

Elevation Marketplace Services Limited has relocated to the town’s Mile Oak Industrial Estate after completing the letting of Unit 21.

The firm focus on growing online sales for businesses through Amazon, eBay, Shopify and other online marketplaces.

- Advertisement -

James Harrison, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts on behalf of Potter Properties Limited, said:

“We are delighted to have completed a letting with Elevation Marketplace Services Limited for them to move into new premises at the Mile Oak Industrial Estate, which allows them to continue to expand their business operations.

“Their new home is a substantial property with its letting reflective of the current market.

“There is a strong demand for properties of this type in Oswestry, as well as towns like Newtown and Welshpool, where we have also completed significant lettings.

“There’s a lot of interest in Oswestry at present for industrial and storage accommodation and this is being added to within the development of the new Oswestry Innovation Park.”