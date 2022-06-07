Sarah steps up to manage Shrewsbury care home

A carer who started her career with one of Shropshire’s largest independent care providers has taken up the reins as manager of one of its homes.

Sarah Evans is the new manager of Coverage Care’s Briarfields

Sarah Evans is the new manager of Coverage Care’s Briarfields, a 43-bed home in Shrewsbury, which recently opened a new dedicated dementia unit for up to 12 people.

Sarah has previously also worked for a private care company, but she is no stranger to Coverage Care.

- Advertisement -

She said: “I actually started my career with Coverage Care. I started as an activities organiser, and in a short time I worked my way up to deputy and then to manager. It’s a really rewarding career.”

Sarah, who has previously worked at Coverage Care homes in Telford and Market Drayton, has a team of nearly 50 staff at Briarfields but is keen to expand the team further.

She said: “We are looking to recruit care assistants, night care assistants and shift leaders. Applicants don’t need any specific qualifications, but they do need to be a very caring person. We offer extensive training and lots of support.

“Briarfields is a really, really caring home, and very “homely”. The staff are all very dedicated. We concentrate on the individual and are very person-centred.”

Coverage Care Services Ltd is Shropshire’s largest independent not for profit care provider and looks after elderly residents from their local communities and beyond.

Chief executive Debbie Price said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah as manager of Briarfields. Sarah knows Coverage Care and our ethos very well and she is the perfect fit to lead the growing team.”

Coverage Care operates 12 individual homes across Shropshire, providing residential, nursing and dementia care for elderly people.