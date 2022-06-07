New Telford estate agent officially opens its doors in Dawley

A Telford estate agent has officially opened its doors after launching on Dawley High Street during the pandemic.

The team at Morgan Payne & Knightly in Telford

Morgan Payne & Knightly was founded in 2018 by businessman Tony Singh and has grown from strength to strength with offices in West Bromwich, Wolverhampton and now Telford.

The new estate agents thrive off their motto of being High Street agents offering online prices with a personal service. They offer many services including Residential Sales & Lettings, Property Management and Commercial Sales and Lettings.

Business Owner, Tony Singh says “It’s an absolute pleasure to now have an office in the Telford area and be able to help out in the community and offer our expertise in a trustworthy, reliable way that is putting the customer first.

“We are fully aware of the stress and expense that can come when moving home or even renting a property, that is why we are here to help.

“It’s also fantastic to have an office in Dawley, we have noticed the community spirit in the area and how great all the local businesses are. We are excited for the prospects here.”