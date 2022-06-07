16.7 C
New solicitor appointment bolsters mfg’s specialist agricultural team

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has added to its agriculture and rural affairs department with the appointment of a new solicitor.

Emily Regimbeau
The legal firm, which has offices in Telford and Ludlow, has appointed farming and rural business expert Emily Regimbeau into the award-winning team, which is led by senior partner, Iain Morrison.

Emily, a specialist in rural property sales, easements and agricultural tenancies, qualified as a solicitor in 2009 and will report directly to Mr Morrison – handling a variety of casework on behalf of the department’s clients which include farmers, landowners, rural-based businesses and local authorities.

Iain Morrison said: “We are continuously expanding as a team due to the growing number of complex rural issues which farmers and landowners are having to navigate at present.

“This means we need the best specialists in place and I am delighted Emily has joined us. She is experienced in a variety of rural matters and is already a hugely popular and respected solicitor with our clients. Emily is a tremendous addition not just in our department, but for mfg Solicitors as a whole.”

Emily Regimbeau added: “I’ve admired mfg’s reputation for many years and the agricultural team is seen as one of the best and most experienced in the UK. I’m delighted to join Iain and the team and it comes at a time of huge change for farmers and the rural sector in general.

“I look forward to advising and supporting our clients in the months and years ahead.”

