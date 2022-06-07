Enreach supports business telecoms transition with £100,000 fund

Telford-based business communications specialist Enreach has taken another step in establishing its ambitions to help UK businesses advance and have the best telecoms technology possible, with a £100,000 business fund designed to do exactly that.

The fund aims to help businesses make the transition away from traditional ISDN copper phone lines and disjointed communications packages, and instead embrace the latest technology, with VoIP (voice over internet protocol) and broadband packages available to make this possible.

Businesses who qualify for a grant from the fund will get up to 24 months of free broadband, powered by Enreach, to help make the switch to VoIP and other cloud communications services a smooth transition.

Any business may apply for the funding, regardless of industry or turnover. The only stipulation of businesses who do qualify for the free broadband is to take out a cloud phone system with Enreach. This enables the free broadband to power the next generation of communications through services like Enreach Contact, SoGEA broadband, Enreach Mobile, and Cloud PBX.

Chief Executive Officer of Enreach UK, Duncan Ward, spoke of the business fund: “At Enreach, we’re all about providing futureproof technology and better communications for everyone. This £100,000 fund gives all types of businesses the chance to improve their communications, and to really understand the importance of having fast, secure, and productive cloud telephony services.”

“Our customer experience team are looking forward to helping many more businesses take the first step towards better communication, thanks to this funding.”

The commitment of £100,000 in funding to help businesses power up their communications is just the next step for Enreach, which has ambitions to be the UK’s number one cloud communications specialist and provider. There are a number of exciting new product launches due in 2022 which will continue to set Enreach apart from the competition when it comes to service, quality, product and customer experience.

Enreach’s communication offerings suit businesses that work on one site, across multiple locations, in the field, or from home. Cloud phone systems and VoIP are both are already widely used by many businesses, who have seen uplifts in productivity and greater flexibility for customers and employees, who can access exactly what they need, when and where they need it.

To find out more about the business fund visit https://enreach.co.uk/cloud-funding/