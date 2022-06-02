13.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 2, 2022

Shrewsbury company creates digital mosaic of the Queen

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

As Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway Shrewsbury-based company Shoothill has created a one million image digital mosaic of Her Majesty the Queen titled ‘A Life In Pictures’.

Shoothill has created a one million image digital mosaic of Her Majesty the Queen
Shoothill has created a one million image digital mosaic of Her Majesty the Queen

The mosaic consists of one million photographs of the Queen, all taken at various stages of her life, even before her coronation.

The mosaic itself was built using Shoothill’s signature Megafiche technology, a tool that allows users to zoom in, zoom out and pan across all one million images without any loss of quality.

- Advertisement -

Rod Plummer, Managing Director of Shoothill, the software specialists’ company behind the project, based in Shropshire, said:

“70 years on the throne is an astonishing achievement and we at Shoothill wanted to celebrate in our own special way. A picture paints a thousand words but what about one million pictures? There’s a lot of history behind these images and we’re proud of what we’ve built.

“We spend a lot of our time building systems for private commercial clients, but every now and then, we like to do something a bit different for the public.”

You can view the mosaic in full screen here.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP