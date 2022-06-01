Surveyors building on success with help of Good2Great

An expanding firm of chartered surveyors is working in partnership with a Shropshire business consultancy as it plans for the future.

Paul Madeley of Madeleys Chartered Surveyors

Paul Madeley established his firm of rural property consultants and chartered surveyors 15 years ago.

“We have increased in size and developed a large and loyal client base, advising and assisting land and rural property owners in order to maximise the potential from their assets,” explains Paul, who heads up Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, which has its head office in Much Wenlock.

“Whilst we have expanded to between six and nine members of staff, I have found it very difficult to take the next step in order to continue to grow the business.

“This is why I decided to get involved with Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great, completing one of their ‘Step Up’ programmes.

“It has been highly beneficial, not only in having a business coach to talk to but also in reviewing the different aspects of the firm and where to focus in order to attract the best candidates moving forward, as recruitment has always been difficult.

“Although recruitment is still an issue within our industry at present, we are currently looking at aspects of our business services where we do and do not need rural, chartered surveyors to undertake the work.

“We are about to employ someone off the government apprenticeship scheme, from Harper Adams College. Our candidate is a mature student who has changed careers.

“As a small business owner, Good2Great has helped me to dedicate the time to working on the business and not constantly in the business.”