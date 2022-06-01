EvaStore sales manager takes on cycling challenge for local children

EvaStore Document Management’s Sale Manager, Bryn Monk, is taking on his biggest cycling challenge yet when he sets out to cycle from Lands’ End to John O’Groats to help raise monies to support seriously ill local children.

Bryn Monk is taking on his biggest cycling challenge yet

Bryn’s challenge is no ordinary Land’s End to John O’Groat’s challenge as he will attempt to complete the 1402km route in a maximum time of just 116-hours and 40-minutes!

The challenge will see Bryn cycle from Cornwall through the Costwolds, the Midlands, the North before finishing off in the Scottish Highlands. Bryn will not be alone and will be joined by 2 friends who are also cycling for children’s charities close to their hearts, Gary Clarke for The Movement Centre and Lee Richards for Children with Cancer UK.

- Advertisement -

Bryn and his friends will be expected to maintain a minimum cycling average speed of 12kph including any time spent off their bikes. The will set off at 9am on Sunday July 3 when they will complete almost 300km making their way to Sandford.

After just a handful of hours sleep the group will cycle 580km to Warrington before attempting the hardest parts of the challenge. The following two days will see them attempt to complete 926km to Paisley followed by a gruelling 1207km to Inverness when their challenge will be finally be complete when they reach John O’Groats.

“I am a keen cyclist and I enjoy challenging myself however this challenge is going to be one of the most difficult I have faced” says Bryn “I am thrilled to be supporting local children and families and when times get difficult on the bike I will think of the difficulties they face each day and this will pull me through.”

Fundraising Team Leader Lynsey Kilvert said “We are so grateful to Bryn for undertaking this incredible challenge to help ensure no family in our local area suffers the death of a child alone.

“More than 80% of the monies we need to provide vital care and support comes from incredible people in our local community like Bryn and EvaStore Document Management who have been incredible supporters of Hope House Children’s Hospices for a number of years now.

“We wish Bryn and his friends the best of luck with this challenge and we hope the wind will be behind them all the way!”.

You can support Bryn in his challenge by donating to his Just Giving Page.