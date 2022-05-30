12.7 C
Telford manufacturing company’s giant Jubilee banners

A Telford manufacturing company has turned a corner of the town’s Stafford Park trading estate into a sea of red, white and blue by decking out its headquarters for Jubilee celebrations.

The Seymour Manufacturing International team flying the Jubilee flag at their headquarters on the Stafford Park industrial estate in Telford
Seymour Manufacturing International, which makes thermal insulation products for major retailers, pharmaceutical companies and the armed forces, has created a huge banner to mark its support for the Queen.

Director Jill Seymour, and company founder Brian Seymour, joined other members of the SMI staff for the banner’s official unveiling.

Mrs Seymour is also helping to arrange a Jubilee street party for villages in Kynnersley and Preston, near Telford, on June 5 – celebration which will continue at Kynnersley village hall.

