Shopshire law firm takes action to offset its carbon footprint

A legal firm in Shropshire is giving back to nature by taking practical action to offset its carbon footprint.

Trees planted on behalf of FBC Manby Bowdler at Dowgill Grange in Summerbridge, North Yorkshire
FBC Manby Bowdler, has offset 170 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) through a tree planting scheme in Yorkshire.

Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s managing director said: “I am delighted that the firm has successfully offset our carbon production from 2021 through the planting of 47 trees in new woodland in North Yorkshire.

“We are hoping to make this an annual commitment as part of our corporate social responsibility work. It is important that businesses like ours do what we can to reduce our environmental impact as much as possible.”

The planting was arranged through Make it Wild, a small family business based in North Yorkshire. The company’s No 1 aim is to give space back to nature through rewilding, planting trees, and creating and restoring habitats at seven different locations around York and Harrogate.

The trees planted on behalf of FBC Manby Bowdler were part of a bigger woodland scheme at Dowgill Grange in Summerbridge, North Yorkshire.

