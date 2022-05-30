Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE heads to Weston Park

Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE is returning, serving up another series of topical debates with breakfast in a spectacular location.

Weston Park will host Shropshire Business LIVE on June 28

The event is being organised by wealth management company Throgmorton Associates of Shrewsbury, in conjunction with Shropshire Business, and will this time be held at Weston Park near Shifnal on the morning of June 28.

Shropshire Business magazine editor and Shropshire Business Live TV presenter Carl Jones will chair two question time-style panel debates featuring a diverse range of local businesses.

- Advertisement -

The theme this time is ‘Inspiring Success and Sustainability in Times of Adversity’ – one debate will look at the cost-of-living crisis, and the other will focus on sustainability, and the quest to save energy and money by achieving net zero.

Confirmed panelists include representatives from:

– AceOn Group

– Save Our Shropshire CIS

– The UK Foodhall

– Throgmorton Associates

– Shropshire Council

– Integrity Partnership

A full English breakfast with dietary options, plus teas, coffees, fruit juices and water will also be served.

The Shropshire Business Live TV cameras will also be there, capturing highlights from the discussions, and award-winning creative, digital and event management company Yarrington, based in Shrewsbury, will be providing audio-visual support.

Carl said: “Our previous Shropshire Business LIVE events have all been tremendous successes.

“We’ve visited some spectacular locations in the past such as Hencote vineyard, Netley Hall, and Hawkstone Hall, and the Weston Park Orangery is yet another to add to the list.

“Previous events have been a sell-out, so we’d advise people to book early to secure their seat.”

Nick Jones added: “These events are always a fantastic opportunity to network with like-minded companies who want to promote the best that Shropshire has to offer, share best practice, and pick up top tips from some of the best in the business.

“With our business community facing some unprecedented challenges from the rising cost of living and recovery from the pandemic, we felt the time was right for this popular networking event to get back on the road.

“If you are able to attend, I would really encourage you to book early as the event is sure to be extremely popular.”

To book your place, go to Eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Shropshire Business Live’ – or click here.

For any questions, contact event organiser Graham Mills at Throgmorton Associates – graham.mills@sjpp.co.uk