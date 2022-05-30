12.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 30, 2022

Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE heads to Weston Park

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Popular networking event Shropshire Business LIVE is returning, serving up another series of topical debates with breakfast in a spectacular location.

Weston Park will host Shropshire Business LIVE on June 28
Weston Park will host Shropshire Business LIVE on June 28

The event is being organised by wealth management company Throgmorton Associates of Shrewsbury, in conjunction with Shropshire Business, and will this time be held at Weston Park near Shifnal on the morning of June 28.

Shropshire Business magazine editor and Shropshire Business Live TV presenter Carl Jones will chair two question time-style panel debates featuring a diverse range of local businesses.

- Advertisement -

The theme this time is ‘Inspiring Success and Sustainability in Times of Adversity’ – one debate will look at the cost-of-living crisis, and the other will focus on sustainability, and the quest to save energy and money by achieving net zero.

Confirmed panelists include representatives from:

– AceOn Group
– Save Our Shropshire CIS
– The UK Foodhall
– Throgmorton Associates
– Shropshire Council
– Integrity Partnership

A full English breakfast with dietary options, plus teas, coffees, fruit juices and water will also be served.

The Shropshire Business Live TV cameras will also be there, capturing highlights from the discussions, and award-winning creative, digital and event management company Yarrington, based in Shrewsbury, will be providing audio-visual support.

Carl said: “Our previous Shropshire Business LIVE events have all been tremendous successes.

“We’ve visited some spectacular locations in the past such as Hencote vineyard, Netley Hall, and Hawkstone Hall, and the Weston Park Orangery is yet another to add to the list.

“Previous events have been a sell-out, so we’d advise people to book early to secure their seat.”

Nick Jones added: “These events are always a fantastic opportunity to network with like-minded companies who want to promote the best that Shropshire has to offer, share best practice, and pick up top tips from some of the best in the business.

“With our business community facing some unprecedented challenges from the rising cost of living and recovery from the pandemic, we felt the time was right for this popular networking event to get back on the road.

“If you are able to attend, I would really encourage you to book early as the event is sure to be extremely popular.”

To book your place, go to Eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Shropshire Business Live’ – or click here.

For any questions, contact event organiser Graham Mills at Throgmorton Associates – graham.mills@sjpp.co.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP