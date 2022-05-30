FSP provides knockout sponsorship to local boxer

A local boxing star has received key sponsorship from a Telford business in the run up to a British title fight.

Fabweld managing director Wayne Carter joins some of the FSP team alongside boxer Liam Davies

Fabweld Steel Products has shown its support by sponsoring Telford’s Liam Davies, who will be fighting Marc Leach for the British Super Bantamweight crown at Telford International Centre on June 11.

The bout, which will be shown live on BT Sport, is the main event on the Telford card and sees unbeaten Liam challenging for the title to add to his WBC International Silver Super Bantamweight belt.

- Advertisement -

FSP managing director, Wayne Carter, said: “Our business has gone from strength to strength in Telford and we’re passionate about supporting the communities in which our team live and work. We dedicate time and money every year to sponsor and support local causes and individuals and we are delighted to add Liam to that group.

“Liam is a passionate and dedicated up-and-coming boxing star and we’re excited to be in his corner for the upcoming fight.”

Liam added: “I’m hugely appreciative of the support from FSP in the lead up to the biggest fight of my career so far. To be successful, particularly in sport, you need the encouragement of your local community to help keep you focussed on your goal.

“The sponsorship from FSP means I will be able to cover my medical fees, kit and training costs, allowing me to put all my efforts into preparing for the fight.”