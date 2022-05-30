12.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 30, 2022

Church Stretton ‘homecoming’ for county estate agent

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire estate agent, Samuel Wood has re-opened its doors to the people of Church Stretton and surrounding areas and employed a new senior branch manager.

Andy Price Senior Branch Manager
The office was officially opened in April with the company marking the occasion by donating £100 to local charity Mayfair Community Centre, in Church Stretton, which provides essential services to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We are thrilled to re-open our offices in Church Stretton after a period of closure partly due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said co-Director Russell Griffin.

“Church Stretton has always been a key component of the Samuel Wood organisation. During lockdown we made the sensible decision to move the branch to become an ‘interactive hub’, allowing property valuations and viewings to continue seven days a week.

“Now with a refreshed office environment and upgraded computerised software system, we are fully operational and hope to bring a new dimension to the local property market with the very latest marketing technology.

“We are also delighted to welcome senior branch manager Andy Price to the branch team. Andy has over two decades’ experience in sales and business development and is working across our mid-Shropshire patch,” he added.

As part of Samuel Wood’s commitment to the local community, the company wanted to support a local charity and chose Mayfair Community Centre.

Nicola Daniels, from Mayfair Community Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive this support from Samuel Wood. It will help contribute to the wide range of services and activities the Community Centre provides. Thank you for thinking of us.”

During lockdown, Samuel Wood also made donations to the St Lawrence Primary School playground fund and Church Stretton Library, as part of its continued mission to support the communities it serves.

The Samuel Wood office at 3 The Square will be open for business Monday to Friday.

