Training centre builds job prospects for local people

A Shrewsbury-based training provider is meeting the skills gap in the West Midlands construction sector as it enters its 40th anniversary year.

From Left, Toby Shaw (TSR), apprentice Jake Lenc, Liz Lowe (Morris Property), Colin Thaw (SBC Training) and Paul Crowsley (SBC trainer)

SBC Training’s new Apprenticeship and Skills Hub Construction Centre at Morris Property’s Centurion Park is already training people in electrical work, carpentry and bricklaying.

It took on the unit on a six-year lease to support apprenticeships, provide foundation courses for school leavers and re-train people who have lost jobs or are seeking new careers. The premises are within a short distance of its main training centre and head office at Morris Property’s Vanguard Park.

SBC Training’s Managing Director Colin Thaw said: “We needed additional space to expand our training. We saw the potential this unit offered and we trust the Morris brand. We have created three specific practical training suites and thanks to a Covid-19 recovery grant from Shropshire Council, we have added a mezzanine classroom facility for the theory work.

“We are delighted with the interest which individuals and construction organisations are showing and we are now busy enrolling school leavers and those wanting to retrain, for courses starting in September.

“There is a gap in the market with the construction sector expecting a shortfall of 5,000 skilled people a year in the West Midlands. We want to help meet the needs of local organisations and we look forward to providing the next generation of local builders.”

Colin added: “SBC Training has been in business for 40 years this year. We have trained well over 10,000 people on apprenticeships over that time and we look forward to training the next 10,000.”

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “We were delighted we could assist SBC Training with its expansion and to see the training space in full use. We believe in establishing relationships with the businesses that lease or buy our units and helping them to meet their changing needs.”

Morris Property built 24 units at Centurion Park on Kendal Road as part of a £3.5m redevelopment scheme.

Agent Toby Shaw, of Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The new units are flexible, high-quality spaces that provide value for money to tenants on flexible terms. When I learned that SBC Training was looking for a new centre I felt it would be an ideal choice.”