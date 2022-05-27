12.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 27, 2022

New home for ANTA Education Limited

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

An independent adult education provider has moved to new premises in Telford.

Craig Howard, the managing director of ANTA Education Limited, at the company’s new premises at Coalport House in Telford
ANTA Education Limited, which specialises in delivering accredited online training to help adults develop their careers or support them into work, has completed the letting of Suite 3, Coalport House, Stafford Park.

Craig Howard, managing director of ANTA Education Limited, a company into its third year of trading, said:

“This move, along with securing several new education contracts for the region, will create at least four new internal jobs within ANTA, along with giving us scope to support hundreds more job seekers into employment over the coming years.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said:

“Coalport House is well located on the established Stafford Park industrial estate and provides versatile accommodation.

“The suite that’s now home to ANTA Education Limited forms part of a modern semi-detached office building.”

