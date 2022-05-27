Escudero Auto gears up for manufacturing growth at Ni.PARK

Mechanical systems and design specialist Escudero Auto Ltd is gearing up to make Ni.PARK its manufacturing hub.

Escudero Auto has moved into a unit at the Ni.PARK in Newport

Phase One of the Ni.PARK project has been delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council and offers a range of new sustainable employment units on the site for agri-tech businesses.

The company, founded by Argentinian owner Carlos Escudero, now has the space to grow its production arm – adding to the mechanical design and prototype services it already provides from its new Newport home.

As well as delivering a series of solutions for the transportation Industry, Escudero Auto Ltd also develops consumer’s mechanical products for other industry sectors across the globe.

The business has a strong background in the design and development of Mechanical systems, products, and components from scratch – from the initial research, concept and 3D modelling through to functional prototyping and manufacturing.

With small bases in Italy and Argentina, Carlos sees Ni.PARK as the perfect place to centralise all his business operations and strengthen links with the agri-tech industry.

Carlos said: “After an extensive search, we have finally found our new home at Ni.PARK and we are delighted to be here”.

“Although a lot of our work is in product development and mechanical systems, we also focus on development of special-niche vehicles and working with agri-tech businesses.

“At Ni.PARK we are strengthening our capacity for design, prototyping and low-volume production, including processes such as 3d printing and CNC machining.”

“And now we have such a fantastic facility here and more space available it means we have scope to do more manufacturing and make sure all the projects we start from the early stages are completed under one roof.”

Carlos added: “As a young company, we are definitely looking forward to continuing our expansion, working with local people at Ni.PARK and developing new business links.”

“Coming from Argentina which has a strong agriculture background and farming tradition, I’m keen to work with more agri-tech businesses here.”

“We are very happy with the support we’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council and Harper Adams University and are excited about working with them now and in the future too.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“It’s great to see that Carlos has settled at Ni.PARK and he now has the capacity to align all elements of his business in one location.

“This is another example of how the Ni.PARK site has not only attracted businesses from other parts of the UK but from around the globe.

“We wish Escudero Auto all the best in their new home and are delighted they have chosen to relocate in Newport at the heart of the Ni.PARK community.”

Harper Adams University Head of Engineering Parmjit Chima said: “I am very excited to be collaborating with Escudero which has a great pedigree in designing and developing innovative engineering products and niche vehicles.

“Being based at Ni.PARK will create many opportunities for the company to utilise their technical skills and experience to develop new agri-tech products, solutions and services for the agri-food and related sectors – working closely with Harper Adams University.”