Friday, May 27, 2022

Communications agency adds Shropshire talent to its team

By Shropshire Live

Housing sector communications specialist, See Media, has added two new members to its team to further enhance its client service offering.

Stacey Cooper and Jade Ziola-Sammons
Stacey Cooper joins the agency as a Copywriter, while Jade Ziola-Sammons will be working with clients as an Account Manager. Both new recruits are based in Shropshire and will further widen the agency’s geographic reach.

See Media specialises in working with clients from across the housing sector — from housing associations and local authorities through to contractors and industry suppliers.

Stuart Macdonald, Managing Director of See Media, said the new additions to the team would help bolster the agency’s ongoing offering to clients.

“Stacey brings us a wealth of knowledge of the sector having worked previously for a Midlands-based housing association. She is an expert storyteller and will undoubtedly capture the news and stories of our clients effortlessly.

“While Jade joins us with expertise in client relationship management and using the latest technology to tell stories to a client’s target audience. She will be looking to use her skills to further develop our clients’ profile across the country.”

The team expansion comes after the agency was shortlisted for several regional and national awards, including Small Consultancy of the Year at the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) awards being held next month.

Stuart added: “The team have put together some fantastic work over the past 12 months and it is great that this effort has been recognised across our sector, especially at a national level.”

