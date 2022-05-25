Shropshire Business Live TV to broadcast from The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire Business Live TV is to broadcast from The Shrewsbury Club on Thursday in front of a studio audience for the first time.

Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones of Shropshire Business

The show will broadcast live from the Shrewsbury venue at 12.30pm on Thursday with audience places available by emailing info@sbltv.co.uk before the end of today (Wednesday 25/05/22).

Viewers can watch the show streamed live via sbltv.co.uk or on-demand anytime following the live broadcast.

On this month’s show:

Glynn Jones from the Bank of England talks about his role and the economy.

Hear from James Sproule of Handelsbanken.

There’s a panel debate on the sport and leisure industry, including panellists:

– Brian Caldwell, chief exec of STFC

– Chris Child, CEO of Energize

– Adrian Collins, Chair of Cricket Shropshire

– Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club

David Elliott, Finance Director, of Catax Group joins Chris and Carl for Ask The Expert.

Hear from Henry Beaver and Peter Dazell of Beaver Bridges who last month officially opened their new premises in Shrewsbury.



Neal Hooper talks about the recent Aico awards held in Birmingham.

John Pearce CEO of Made in Britain provides an update on the manufacturing industry.

From Shropshire Council, Ffion Horton and Councillor Ian Nellins talk about the Council’s future connectivity project in Market Drayton.

John Merry from Lanyon Bowdler joins Chris and Carl for Ask the Expert to talk about all things employment.

Find out about the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the highest official UK awards for British businesses, as entries open.

Nick Jones talks about June’s Shropshire Business Live event which takes place at Weston Park.

And… Carl and Chris chat with Dan Harris of Q Financial, a senior mortgage and protection adviser.

Shropshire Business Live TV is a collaboration between Shropshire Live, Shropshire Business and Yarrington.

Watch online at https://www.sbltv.co.uk or see our local business portal at https://www.sbltvknowledge.co.uk.



