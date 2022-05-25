Neighbouring Shrewsbury restaurant properties sold in off-market deal

Neighbouring restaurant properties in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre have been sold to a local property investment company.

55-57 & 58-59 Mardol sold by TSR in an ‘off market’ deal

The properties at 55-57, which is let to Pizza Express, and 58-59 Mardol, home to an Italian restaurant, were both sold by Towler Shaw Roberts in an off-market deal.

TSR’s Toby Shaw, who handled the sale, said: “It is a significant investment property within the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and we are pleased to have completed an off-market deal with a local company.

“The attractive property at 55-57 Mardol has a lot of history having previously been home to Shrewsbury’s fondly remembered Empire Cinema.

“The neighbouring property is let to an Italian restaurant and is a substantial Grade II Listed building arranged over four floors.

“The sale reflects the strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury.”