10.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 26, 2022

Neighbouring Shrewsbury restaurant properties sold in off-market deal

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Neighbouring restaurant properties in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre have been sold to a local property investment company.

55-57 & 58-59 Mardol sold by TSR in an 'off market' deal
55-57 & 58-59 Mardol sold by TSR in an ‘off market’ deal

The properties at 55-57, which is let to Pizza Express, and 58-59 Mardol, home to an Italian restaurant, were both sold by Towler Shaw Roberts in an off-market deal.

TSR’s Toby Shaw, who handled the sale, said: “It is a significant investment property within the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and we are pleased to have completed an off-market deal with a local company.

- Advertisement -

“The attractive property at 55-57 Mardol has a lot of history having previously been home to Shrewsbury’s fondly remembered Empire Cinema.

“The neighbouring property is let to an Italian restaurant and is a substantial Grade II Listed building arranged over four floors.

“The sale reflects the strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP