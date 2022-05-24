Willowdene Rehabilitation and Aico celebrate award win at the Business Charity Awards 2022

Willowdene Rehabilitation and Aico have won the Community Impact Award at the Business Charity Awards 2022, in recognition of how their partnership has delivered social value within their community.

Aico and Willowdene Rehabilitation team members on stage at the awards

Taking place at the London Marriot Grosvenor Square Hotel, the Business Charity Awards recognise and reward the partnerships between corporate and not-for-profit organisations. The Community Impact Award focuses on the vital support an organisation provides to a charitable project within their local community that delivers social change.

Dr Matt Home, Director of Willowdene, comments, “Willowdene Rehabilitation and Aico have been working together for four years now and it was great that the combined work was nationally recognised and it was an honour to receive the Community Impact Award. Aico’s continued support enables Willowdene to offer life changing opportunities for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Willowdene Rehabilitation is a pioneering rehabilitation facility in West Mercia, which works with males and females facing complex issues and challenges to achieve lasting transformation. Aico partnered with Willowdene Rehabilitation in 2019, and offer support in a variety of ways, including volunteering opportunities for colleagues, marketing support, and sponsoring Willowdene’s Family Assessment Centre; these initiatives have enabled Willowdene to extend their support to more individuals and families.

Through the partnership, Aico and Willowdene have established a meaningful relationship, identifying what support is most needed to assist Willowdene in providing its essential services.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison of Aico adds “It was a lovely evening with Matt Home and his team from Willowdene, at the Business Charity Awards. We are so proud to win the Community Impact Award, recognising the amazing work Willowdene do and celebrating our partnership. It is an honour to work alongside such a great organisation.”