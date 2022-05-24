SY Homes celebrate winning three West Midlands construction awards

SY Homes were singled out to win three awards at the Constructing Excellence West Midlands Awards 2022 held in Birmingham earlier this month.

Albury Place in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury-based company picked up Best Residential Project for Albury Place in SY1 and Integration and Collaborative Working Award and Winner of Winners Award.

Shortlisted alongside far larger organisations, the company said it was incredibly proud that its work and ethos shone through. Each award was judged by a panel of industry experts with a series of interviews and written entries. The grand Winner of Winners award is recognition of consistently high standards.

SY Homes and Albury Place will now be entered into the National Constructing Excellence Awards in November to represent the West Midlands alongside eight other regions.

The Residential Project of the Year award recognises developments ‘that provide a desirable and sustainable place to live’ and ‘demonstrate creative approaches from concept to delivery’. With Albury Place, SY Homes have successfully transformed a brownfield site in Shrewsbury, SY1 into an exclusive enclave of luxury townhouses and apartments.

The Integration & Collaborative Working award criteria looks for ‘evidence of improved results achieved through the collaborative approach’. SY Homes has a carefully honed network of contractors, choosing to work with the best tradespeople in the industry and with businesses who share its obsession with quality. The company identified local partners whose input we feel adds immense value to its homes: BKNC Kitchens, Qu-Est, Porcelanosa, Build-Lite and Monks.

An SY Homes spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves on building positive relationships in Shrewsbury where we focus our projects. This includes working with Shropshire Council, Network Rail, Environmental Agency, and The Shrewsbury Ark. We approach each development with the intention of adding value to this beautiful market town.

“The Constructing Excellence Awards are recognised across the West Midlands as the biggest and brightest celebration of best practice. Receiving the grand Winner of Winners award was our proudest moment. We were also shortlisted for SME of the Year.

“Importantly the team enjoyed a great evening at the ceremony held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Our end-of-year plans were cancelled due to concerns around Covid-19, so this was a much-needed celebration of hard work and team work.”

SY Homes are now focusing on Lord Hill Gardens, creating a luxury development of town houses and apartments on the site of the former Lord Hill Hotel.