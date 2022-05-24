Shropshire video agency launches virtual experience with Edinburgh Zoo and Vimeo

A Shropshire production agency has joined forces with global video platform, Vimeo, to launch a new interactive tour experience in one of the first collaborations of its kind in the UK.

Jack Brodie filming at Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo, home of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), has launched the interactive video developed by Colada Creative which allows virtual viewers a chance to choose which animals, enclosures and experiences to visit.

Edinburgh Zoo, one of Europe’s leading centres of conservation, education and research, is home to more than 1,000 rare and endangered animals and welcomes in excess of 800,000 visitors each year.

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the zoo looked into other ways to reach its supporters and share the stories of the animals on site. The interactive video feature allows users to tour, view and meet some of the animals and zookeepers at the 82-acre attraction, without having to be on site.

Director at Colada Creative, Jack Brodie said: “Video has become a useful tool for tourist attractions throughout the past two years but, as we return to relatively normal life, it’s great to see brands like Edinburgh Zoo use video, and particularly interactive video, as an ongoing addition to its on-site experience.

“Colada is one of very few agencies in the world that are collaborating with Vimeo, to offer interactive video technology to brands like Edinburgh Zoo.

“Interactive video is the future of video — engagement levels are far above standard video content and there are huge opportunities to add layers of information and calls to action.”

Visitors can get up close to fascinating exhibits such as penguins, meerkats and giraffes, while expert members of the wildlife conservation charity’s team provide interesting insight and commentary about the animals featured.

Laura Moore, communications manager at RZSS said, “As a wildlife conservation charity working with rare and endangered species from around the world, this new feature will offer a special insight into the work that takes place here at Edinburgh Zoo in a new way that everyone can access.

“The video was initially shared with our valued members and supporters and is now live on our website for animal and wildlife fans from around the world to learn more about the species and connect with nature from the comfort of their own home.

“It will give people a great insight into the lives of some of our amazing animals and team and we hope it will act as a gateway for people who can’t visit the zoo or inspire more people to come and visit us in person.”

Jack added: “We believe this is just the first steppingstone in terms of using interactive video to provide an enhanced user experience. Whether it is schools or universities offering virtual tours, or other tourist attractions that are looking to capture the hearts and imagination of the general public by giving insight over and above what could be found on site — the possibilities are endless.”