New state-of-the-art air source heat pump showroom to open in Shrewsbury

A brand new, state-of-the-art air source heat pump showroom is opening in Shrewsbury to help people across Shropshire make a confident and successful transition to sustainable home heating.

The Daikin Sustainable Home Centre is being launched by Farr & Harris, one of the region’s leading independent family-owned plumbing merchants specialising in renewable heating systems, which offers unrivalled aftercare services, bespoke designs and more than six decades of industry experience.

The Mayoress Councillor Elisabeth Roberts will officially open the Sustainable Home Centre at a public launch event on Friday 27 May.

The event is open to anyone with an interest in heat pumps, from installers looking for advice on training, to housing associations and developers wanting to find out about the benefits of the technology, and consumers wishing to purchase a heat pump for their home.

From 9am until close, at Farr & Harris on Shrewsbury’s Brassey Road, guests will be able to look round the new centre, listen to presentations on the centre and heat pumps, meet experts from Farr & Harris and world-leading heat pump manufacturer, Daikin, and view the latest Daikin heat pump technology.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes including a Daikin air purifier, worth upwards of £399.

Anthony Mathewson, Manager at Farr & Harris, commented: “Opening our new Sustainable Home Centre is a fantastic milestone for our business. We hope to see lots of friendly faces on the big day, and we’re thrilled to have the Mayoress on board to kickstart our next chapter.

“We can size, design, advise and supply bespoke low temperature and high temperature heat pumps, along with complementary solutions like underfloor heating. And we’re constantly investing time and money to ensure we offer the best products at the best prices. We’re confident that we’ve got something for everyone to benefit from, at the launch event and beyond.”

Following the launch event, the new centre will be a place for homeowners to familiarise themselves with air source heat pump technology and to sit down with an expert to discuss the best solution for heating and cooling their home, before they’re partnered with a trusted local installer.

As well as providing a hub for homeowners, the centre will house a heat pump training centre to help the region’s plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out.

Iain Bevan, Commercial Manager – Heating & Renewables at Daikin UK, added: “It’s important that homeowners who want to go green can access expert advice and guidance, helping them find the best solution for their household’s heating and hot water needs.

“Being able to explore and discuss heat pump technology in person is vital, as is knowing that it will be installed by a highly-trained professional. And that’s what our Sustainable Home Centres are all about.

“We’ve worked with Farr & Harris for almost a year now and we’re delighted that they’re opening a Daikin Sustainable Home Centre. Together, we can make a significant contribution towards our national net zero targets.”