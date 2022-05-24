Mobility company ready for Shropshire County Show after winning new contract

Showgoers at Shropshire County Show will be ready to get on board their scooter this weekend thanks to a new contract with a county supplier.

Shropshire Mobility Solutions

Shropshire Mobility Solutions, based in Welsh Frankton near Oswestry, will be the provider of the mobility equipment this year for the first time.

The show, to be held at West Midland Showground on Saturday 28 May, attracts thousands of people from across the region. Mobility scooters need to be booked in advance.

- Advertisement -

Andrea Marston, owner at Shropshire Mobility Solutions, said they were pleased to be working with the team at the showground for the show and forthcoming events.

“We have such a vast range of scooters available which is perfect for a show as people have various different requirements.

“For a comfortable, safe and enjoyable day, a scooter should be appropriate for the person’s weight and height and for their needs.

“From lightweight scooters to three wheeler trikes and open top scooters to covered scooters – we have them all – after all we never know what the weather will do on the day!

“We will have a full stand to show people how accessible the world can be for all but we are asking people to book their scooter for the show in advance so we can ensure it is right for their needs.

“We certainly put the ‘cool’ into mobility – our customers range from children through to pensioners and everyone has different tastes.

“A properly sized and fitted scooter can really make someone’s day out – comfort and accessibility is everything.”

Ian Bebbington, show manager, said the showground was of varying terrain so it was essential the mobility offering suited the showground and the customers’ needs and his team felt Shropshire Mobility Solution’s range and experience in the industry were the perfect match.

“We know previously people have turned up and hired scooters on the day but the experts at Shropshire Mobility Solutions want to ensure the scooter is right for the user so it is preferable they are booked in advance to guarantee a great day out for the whole family.

“The team will have a limited number available on the day but those who have booked in advance will be the priority so we would urge you to get in contact with Shropshire Mobility Solutions as soon as possible.”