Workwear specialist to support Race Against Dementia

A workwear specialist has today announced their pledge to help fight dementia by making Race Against Dementia their nominated charity.

Pictured are Lauren Chandler and James Worthington of MyWorkwear

MyWorkwear, which is based in Telford, had supported businesses across the UK with their workwear and uniforms for nearly 50 years. During those years, it has helped numerous local and national charities. However, following the passing of its founder Mike Worthington to dementia with Lewy Bodies last year, the team decided it was time they nominated a dementia charity and look to focus their efforts on supporting the fight against the disease.

The business works closely with the manufacturing, engineering and automotive industries and sponsors the University of Wolverhampton Racing team, so when they were introduced to Race Against Dementia by one of their partners, Kiltads Motorsport Marketing, they felt there was a strong synergy. The charity’s Royal Patron is the Countess of Wessex and has support from the likes of the family of Sean Connery and Sir James Dyson.

- Advertisement -

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear, said: “With the first anniversary of my father’s death falling during Dementia Action Week this week, we felt this was an ideal time to announce our intentions to support Race Against Dementia and help in the fight against this horrific disease.”

“Having grown from the small manufacturing company my father started in 1976, it is humbling to be able to now support this charity and help in finding a cure for the disease that took him from his loving family. We hope that with all the fundraising for research into the disease, there will be one day in the future when other families won’t have to face the heartbreak of seeing their loved one’s sense of reality and dignity stolen from them.”

Race Against Dementia (RAD) was founded by three-time Formula 1® world champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, in response to his wife, Helen’s, dementia diagnosis, and calls on us all to help combat the crisis of our generation.

Over 50 million people worldwide have dementia today with a new person diagnosed every three seconds. Race Against Dementia raises and allocates monies to research into a prevention or cure for dementia, and currently funds and supports eleven post-doctoral early career dementia researchers through the RAD Fellowship Programme. RAD encourages collaboration with forward-thinking teams in Formula One, as well as other innovative organisations, to bring the dynamic attitude, dedication and agility of Grand Prix teamwork to drive results in dementia research.

In response to the announcement, Bridget Barker, CEO, Race Against Dementia commented “We are delighted to be supported by MyWorkwear in our race to find a prevention or cure for this terrible disease. Thanks to help from businesses such as MyWorkwear, Race Against Dementia has been able to commit a further £500,000 to dementia research this year and is delighted to announce a third call for Race Against Dementia-Alzheimer’s Research UK Fellows, with the intention OF co-fundING two further Fellowships with ARUK, commencing in 2023.”

To find out more about Race Against Dementia or to donate please go to raceagainstdementia.com or follow @racingdementia.