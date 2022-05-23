9.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Wellington barbers celebrate 42 years in business

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

One of Shropshire’s longest-established barbers is celebrating an amazing 42 years in business.

Man About Town in Wellington
Nicola Powell, proprietor of Man About Town in Wellington, puts her success down to great customer relations.

“We have always prided ourselves on great communication with clients, having a laugh and developing amazing friendships with customers over the years,” says Nicola, who has owned the traditional barbers in Queen Street for a decade. 

“It’s a small team here of myself, Gail Jones who has worked here for the last 30 years, and Nick McDonald who joined us four years ago.

“Between us we have created an amazing clientele, ranging from babies all the way through to pensioners.

“Our skill set includes anything from all-over shaves to scissor cuts, standard short back and sides, skin fades and cut-throat shaving. 

“We are delighted to be still serving the people of Wellington after over four decades and are looking forward to building our business up even further in years to come,” Nicola added.

