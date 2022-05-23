9.6 C
Enreach shortlisted for Enterprise Reseller of the Year award

By Shropshire Live Business

Enreach UK, which has its base in Telford, has been shortlisted by Technology Reseller for Enterprise Reseller of the Year.

Duncan Ward, CEO Enreach UK
Duncan Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Enreach UK, said: “We have always been committed to delivering a best-in-class service. We want to help not only our clients, but also their businesses, so that they can better serve their customers. Our bespoke approach ensures the customer has a positive service throughout their journey.

“We proactively support all employees and ensure communication is seamless right from the point of enquiry. Having excellent communication throughout departments has been critical to Enreach’s success. We’re pleased with the recognition from the award shortlisting and look forwards to finding out the result.”

The long-established customer base of Enreach will see the company continue to develop its direct-to-business customer base, supporting customers in their migrations from traditional on-premises PBX solutions to cloud, with many additional supporting features.

Roan Pratt, Director of Sales at Enreach UK commented: “We recognise the significance of paying attention and determining exactly what each company requires. Because communication is essential in all businesses, it is important to ensure that the service is dependable, quick, and never fails to deliver. Whatever the issue, we are there to provide not only the product but also the service to ensure that communications never suffer from a drop in quality.

“Working with product and engineering teams on the development of new products enables us to provide best-in-class products and services – one of the reasons the award shortlisting is so great to see for our enterprise reseller position.”

In 2021 Enreach and its marketing and sales support teams were both recognised for their outstanding work at the Channel Champions awards.

