Besblock is ‘highly commended’ at awards ceremony 

A Telford-based concrete block manufacturer has been ‘highly commended’ at an industry award ceremony in Birmingham.

Members of the Besblock team at the Midlands Constructing Excellence awards

Besblock was highly commended in the ‘Net Zero’ category at the Midlands Constructing Excellence awards earlier this month.

The accolade was awarded specifically for the firm’s involvement in Midland Heart’s innovative Project 80 – the first housing development to meet the Government’s Future Homes Standard, three years ahead of schedule.

“We’re incredibly proud to be involved in such an iconic project,” said Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock.

“These are certainly homes of the future and have been built using sustainable traditional methods of construction. Robust, long lasting, fireproof and supporting UK industry – what’s not to like in these challenging times.

“It’s a huge step forward for our industry and we’re proud to have played a part in it.

“To have been recognised by the Midlands Constructing Excellence judging panel is the icing on top of the cake!”

The awards evening took place on Thursday, May 12 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The technical team at Besblock partnered with housing association Midland Heart and Tricas Construction Ltd for the project which comprises an initial development of 12 family homes in Handsworth and a further 12 maisonettes in Edgbaston.

The Future Homes Standard demands that all new homes built from 2025 will have a 75-80% reduction in carbon emissions compared to homes delivered under current regulations.

Founded in 1972, Besblock has recently significantly lowered its own carbon footprint with its industry leading Star Performer Block now being cured without the need for fossil fuels. Energy is provided by a state of the art energy from waste wood plant which enables the Midlands low grade, construction waste to be reused rather than sent to landfill.

In recent years Besblock has invested millions of pounds across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield. Currently, the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000 kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.