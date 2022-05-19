Popular business membership community launches in Shropshire

A popular business membership community has launched in Shropshire, to help make connecting with the right businesses significantly easier.

The B4 Shropshire lunch guests at The Lion & Pheasant Hotel, Shrewsbury

B4 was founded in Oxford in 2006 by Richard Rosser, an entrepreneur with an extensive background in business management and publishing. Its members are actively introduced to other decision makers and events take on a slightly ‘grander’ perspective.

The organisation will be holding networking and other events ranging from informal cocktail parties and more formal black-tie dinners at Shropshire venues.

- Advertisement -

Richard Rosser said: “B4 brings like-minded businesses and individuals together from businesses of any size and from any sector. The key is that our members believe in long-term business relationships, not quick wins. Many of our members do business with each other – it’s an inevitable by-product of building great relationships – but they’re part of B4 to make valuable connections, share their expertise with each other and the wider business community and, hopefully, enjoy themselves along the way.

“We invite or are introduced to businesses by our members that understand the value of a supportive community of experts that help each other with their business challenges.

“We’ve created a knowledge sharing environment where trust is a key element of B4’s success which inevitably leads to members working with each other. As a business, we have engaged B4 Members to help with marketing, print, IT, travel, videography, and strategy and in every instance the service provided has been first-class.”

Last week, B4 Shropshire hosted a networking lunch for 22 business guests at The Lion and Pheasant Hotel in Shropshire and next month B4 Shropshire will officially launch at a special event hosted at Hencote, where B4 Shropshire founding members will meet with B4 Oxfordshire members for the first time.

Victoria Charnley, who has over two decades experience managing businesses, has been appointed as B4 Shropshire’s Area Director and B4’s Business Development Manager.

“We are widely regarded as the leading business group in Oxfordshire, but our plans for expansion are really exciting and it’s great to have Victoria as part of the team. She has exactly the qualities we need and is a perfect fit for B4. With the community developing in Shropshire, our national vision is becoming a reality,” said Richard.