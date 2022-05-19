9.6 C
Clifton Trade Bathrooms taps into new market at Vanguard Trade Park

By Shropshire Live Business

A national trade bathroom supplier has secured two units in the last remaining phase of trade counter units at Morris Property’s popular Vanguard Trade Park in Shrewsbury, adding to its large portfolio of showrooms across the UK.

From left James Davies, Chloe Davies, Terry McGrath, Stephen Wetherall from Clifton Trade Bathrooms and Toby Shaw from TSR

Clifton Trade Bathrooms Ltd moved into the new units at Vanguard Park in January to start their fit out and launched with a hog roast for customers this month.

Carl Muramaa, Operations Manager at Clifton Trade Bathrooms said: “We are excited to bring our high-quality bathrooms to Shrewsbury and the surrounding area. Vanguard Park is a great base for our new showroom and with main road frontage, it’s easy for new customers to find us.

“Morris Property have an excellent reputation within Shropshire. The quality of the building, as well as they development is second-to-none and we’re excited to showcase our products here.”

Vanguard Park is one of the region’s most successful business parks, providing more than 237,000 ft² of showroom and trade counter premises for local, national and international businesses.

The letting of the three units was arranged by sole agent for Vanguard trade Park, Toby Shaw. He said:

“This trade park has proved incredibly popular over the last ten years and is known locally for its flexible spaces, modern design and first-class site management. It’s a pleasure to welcome Clifton Trade Bathrooms to the final units. With its prominent location and easy access to the M54 and A5, they are in a great location to provide new services to Shropshire.”

Business

