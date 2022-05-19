Albrighton success story M3 welcomes new senior appointment at Birmingham office

Albrighton success story M3 is celebrating a record year for its Birmingham office after securing a string of new wins.

Emma Bowen

The full-service advertising agency launched its presence in Birmingham just over three years ago and in that time has built up a global client list that is generating over £1.2m of the firm’s £8m annual billings.

Specialising in executing digital creative and marketing campaigns, the agency’s second biggest base has created five new jobs in the last few months and plans to move to larger offices shortly that can accommodate up to 30 talented individuals.

It marks what has been an exciting period of growth for the company and comes just a few weeks after it completed its senior management team with the appointment of Emma Bowen as Group Account Director.

The vastly knowledgeable Film, TV and Radio Studies graduate brings with her two decades of experience in the media and marketing worlds, including heading up Adgen for four years.

She will be tasked with the exciting challenge of helping to recruit, shape, develop and manage the most efficient client services team in the UK, in addition to ensuring talked about, well executed, results-driven marketing campaigns for b2b and b2c accounts.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3, was delighted with the appointment: “This is massive coup for our business to get someone of the pedigree and experience of Emma and gives us real strength in depth in our senior management team.

“Even with the pressures of Covid-19, we are still seeing strong growth, especially in our Birmingham office where we are witnessing major demand for our digital, creative, SEO and video services.”

He continued: “She will be key to bringing together all the different departments across our three offices to ensure the best results are delivered to every one of our clients. This will encompass staff development, implementing new robust processes and reporting clear campaign insight and analysis.”

M3 offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a host of clients including Capstone Foster Care, MG Motor UK Ltd and West Midland Safari Park.

Investment in the latest technology, new talent and strategically placed offices will see it hit £8m billings this year, with the plan to more than double that by 2025.

Emma, who lists starting her own embroidery business as one of her best achievements, went on to add: “When I decided to return to agency life, I knew that M3 was the place l wanted to be.

“It had to be a forward-thinking agency that was on the rise, with a reputation that preceded itself. That’s exactly what Nick and his team are creating and to be able to immediately work with an incredible roster of clients – with the promise of more to come – was exactly what I was after.

“M3 has ambitious plans to more than double in size, whilst maintaining the ability to keep the customer at the front and centre of what it does. Ensuring the agency has a structure and internal processes in place that underpin this is vital to remaining agile to requirements and changes in the variety of sectors we operate in.”

Emma’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile additions to the senior management team at M3, with Steve Price and Dave Gayson joining as Creative Director and Performance Director respectively.

They will work alongside Nick Lovett (Managing Director), Glen Pawson (Digital Creative Director) Lennon Kelly (Client Services Director) and Andrew Cove (Digital Marketing Director).